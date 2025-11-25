x
Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon

Published on November 25, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Clears Decks for Major Administrative Reform: Three New Districts and Five Revenue Divisions Soon

Andhra Pradesh is heading for another round of administrative reshaping. After weeks of consultations, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has approved the creation of three new districts and five new revenue divisions, giving long-pending public demands a clear direction.

This move comes after the coalition government decided to revisit the previous YSRCP administration’s district reorganization, which many officials and local groups described as chaotic and poorly planned. To set things right, a ministerial committee toured several regions and gathered on-ground feedback from residents, public representatives and administrative officers.

Public Opinion Drives the Change

During these visits, the committee received a flood of requests. People wanted new districts, new revenue divisions and even changes to existing district headquarters. However, there was also a strong view that creating too many districts would only complicate administration instead of improving it. Balancing all these inputs, the committee recommended a moderate approach.

Three New Districts Finalized

Chandrababu Naidu has now given the green signal for the formation of three new districts:

Markapuram

Madanapalle

Rampachodavaram

These areas have repeatedly demanded district status for better access to government services and faster development. With this decision, those voices have finally been heard.

Five New Revenue Divisions Announced

In addition to the new districts, the government has cleared the creation of five revenue divisions:

Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district

Addanki in Prakasam district

Pileru in the upcoming Madanapalle district

Banaganapalle in Nandyal district

Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district

These new divisions are expected to bring administration closer to remote communities and improve service delivery.

High-Level Review Completed

The final approval came during a detailed review at the Secretariat. Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, Narayana, BC Janardhan Reddy and Nimmala Ramanaidu joined the discussion. After examining the ministerial committee’s report, the Chief Minister formally endorsed the recommendations.

With this, the long-awaited clarity on Andhra Pradesh’s district reorganisation has finally arrived. The government is expected to issue formal notifications soon, setting the stage for a more structured and efficient administrative map.

