Home > Politics

Chandrababu directly pulls up MLA over NTR issue

Published on August 22, 2025 by snehith

Chandrababu directly pulls up MLA over NTR issue

A day after expressing deep dissent and dissatisfaction on some Telugu Desam Party MLAs who have been regularly inviting controversies with their misconduct and abuse of power, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pulled up Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad over the recent issue involving actor NTR. As per reports, the TDP supremo has directly rebuked the MLA for crossing the line and triggering unnecessary controversy with his loose tongue.

After Thursday’s cabinet meeting in Amaravati, Chandrababu has reportedly called the MLA to his chamber and severely castigated him for his misbehaviour and also warned him not to repeat it again. Naidu is said to have obtained a detailed report on the matter as the issue which snowballed into a huge controversy after NTR fans came out strongly demanding serious action against the MLA for abusing NTR in a phone conversation in the wake of the recent release War 2.

When the MLA tried to give his explanation on the issue, Naidu is said to have denied listening to him and warned him on a serious note for his indiscipline. He also reminded the MLA on how he was given the ticket to contest in the 2024 elections despite having heavy competition from many seniors. The first time MLA was admonished critically and also was issued a stern warning by the CM himself.

The controversy kicked off when an alleged audio conversation between Daggupati Prasad and NTR’s fans association leader got leaked to the public. The MLA was heard hurling abuses on NTR and his film War 2. This has irked NTR’s fans who demanded a public apology from the MLA. As the issue started to go out of control, the MLA quickly responded and denied his involvement and also called the audio a fabricated one. However, NTR fans threatened to undertake massive protests if MLA doesn’t tender apology in the public.

As NTR has been maintaining distance with the Telugu Desam Party and Nandamuri family from the past few years due to personal reasons, this issue gained political colouring and turned into a big headache for the ruling party. With Chandrababu’s strong reprimand, the issue might come to an end now.

