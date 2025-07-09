x
Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise

Published on July 9, 2025 by nymisha

Chandrababu gears up to fulfil another promise

In his second term as the Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu seems to be very determined not to miss out on the poll promises even though his primary aim is to ensure that state is back on track as far as development is concerned. Just a year in rule after the NDA coalition came to power in 2024, Naidu has already fulfilled half of the promises he made in the run up to elections.

In a month from now, Naidu’s government is set to roll out the much hyped and eagerly anticipated free bus scheme for women population across the state. Having already implemented freebies like enhanced pension of 4000 per person, reopening Anna Canteens, free cylinder to eligible households and Talliki Vandanam scheme for children, the focus now shifts towards fulfilling the biggest promise made by the NDA coalition in his election manifesto.

Putting an end to the long wait, Chandrababu himself announced that the free bus facility to women passengers will be implemented from August 15th throughout the state. During his public meeting in Srisailam, Naidu formally stated that he government is all set to launch the scheme on the eve of Independence day. He also clarified that the service will offered for buses plying within the district only and ended the speculations in the public. There has been a lot of debate since the last few months on free bus ride for women. With Naidu’s clarification, the debate has finally ended.

Amidst criticism by the YSR Congress party leaders, Naidu’s government is balancing both development and welfare as its twin priorities moving forward. Besides attracting investments and according top preference towards construction of Amaravati city and Polavaram project, the government is ensuring that there won’t backlash from the weaker sections and middle class economy families.

