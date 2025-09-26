Chandrababu Government Releases Job Data: 4.7 Lakh Opportunities Created in 15 Months

The Andhra Pradesh government has released detailed data on job creation under the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition, aiming to counter criticism from the opposition. Presenting the figures in the Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that in the last 15 months, a total of 4,71,574 jobs have been created across government and private sectors.

Breaking down the numbers, Naidu said that 15,941 posts were filled through the Mega DSC, 9,093 jobs in various government departments, and 6,100 positions in the police force. Through skill development programs and job fairs, 92,149 people secured employment, while 5,500 opportunities were created under work-from-home models.

The private sector accounted for the bulk of job creation, with 3,48,891 positions generated in industries such as food processing, tourism, IT, MSMEs, and renewable energy. The Chief Minister assured that complete details, including names of employees, their roles, and employment locations would be made available on a public portal for transparency.

With this announcement, Naidu delivered a strong rebuttal to the YSRCP’s allegations that the coalition is falling short of its promise of 20 lakh jobs in five years. The government emphasized that the progress so far is only the beginning, and more opportunities are on the way.