Home > Politics

Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign

Published on August 28, 2025 by snehith

Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party head Chandrababu Naidu slammed YSR Congress party in his style over fake allegations on social security pensions that are being extended to eligible public across the state. He came down heavily and made scathing remarks on the ongoing negative campaign undertaken by the leaders of YSRCP to malign the government. He lashed out at them for spewing venom on the welfare schemes rolled by his government ever since it came to power 15 months back.

During a Teleconference with ministers and bureaucrats on Wednesday, Naidu reiterated that it is only Telugu Desam Party that has enhanced the social security pensions in a phased manner from Rs 30 in the past to Rs 4000 at present and called it a historic achievement which no other political party in the entire country did. He also emphasized that the NDA government has spiked pensions for physically challenged people from Rs 500 to Rs 6000 while the previous regime completely ignored them. He pointed that as many as 63 lakh beneficiaries are availing pension benefits on the first day of every month.

Naidu hit out at the malicious campaign unleashed by the opponents on the welfare schemes launched by his government. He called for a collective counter campaign from his party supporters and leaders and exhorted them to enlighten the public about the welfare measures initiated by the government. He also hailed the grand success of ‘Super Six’ manifesto and called it a ‘Super Hit’.

Chandrababu reiterated that his government rolled out Talliki Vandanam, Anna Canteens, Free Bus Ride for women, Free Gas Cylinders and Annadata Sukhibava schemes in the first 15 months and also started filling up py 16,347 DSC posts as promised before coming to power. The Chief Minister announced that a grand success event ‘ Super Six Super Hit’ will be held in Anantapur on September 6th.

