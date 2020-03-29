Chandrababu invokes NTR spirit to fight COVID-19

The Telugu Desam Party duly practiced social distancing on the occasion of its foundation day. Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu and party leaders celebrated the 39th foundation day at their homes on Sunday. They delivered their speeches in a teleconference when the former Chief Minister called upon the party cadres to relive the inspiration of party founder NTR. From the beginning, NTR gave memorable services during Diviseema cyclone and Rayalaseema famine and so on. Naidu said that with the same spirit, the party leaders and cadres should rescue the people. The TDP shall remain committed to its social justice slogan ‘Society is a temple and people are Gods’.

The party stood by the people during many natural calamities in the past. People still remember TDP services during cyclone in East Godavari, floods in Krishna and Kurnool, heavy flash floods in Uttarakhand, mishap in Singareni mines, and in Hudhud and Titli cyclones. Naidu told party cadres that it is our duty now to raise confidence in the people in the battle against Coronavirus threat. It has convulsed the whole world. The virus has no discrimination against the rich and the poor. Even Prince Charles has got infected. In the world, one lakh people are being infected everyday. Each virus positive person can spread infection to 3,200 persons in six days.