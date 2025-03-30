x
Chandrababu launches P4 initiative ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ on Ugadi:

Published on March 30, 2025 by nymisha

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ P4 initiative aimed at achieving zero poverty. P4 initiative, which is the brainchild of Chandrababu Naidu, stresses on top rich 10 percent people supporting bottom 20 percent poor, to come out of poverty and achieve progress.

“Due to technological advances and liberalization some people have achieved tremendous growth and prosperity. But at the same time, there are also families which are suffering with abject poverty. It is the responsibility of rich to lend a helping hand to poor, who are at the bottom of pyramid. That’s why I have come up ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ ‘P4 -Zero Poverty’ program,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu launching the initiative on the occasion of Ugadi in Vijayawada.

“Some people are living in palaces. While some are living in abject poverty. It is our responsibility to help those who are born with us but suffering with poverty. If P4 initiative purpose is achieved then I will be blessed,” said an emotional Chandrababu.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed that Telugu people living in India are earning double than those living in United States of America (USA), expressing that India is presenting more opportunities for growth today than other nations.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, who stays in the forefront, when rising Telugu people’s issues and protecting Telugu states interests, wished prosperity, peace and progress for Telugu people living across the globe on the occasion of Ugadi festival, the Telugu new year.

“When I promoted IT and computers, everyone mocked. But all those who entered IT have prospered in their lives. Even when I promoted mobile phones, many criticised, “Asking will mobiles give food?” But today we are addressing public needs and delivering certificates and other essential documents and services through whatsapp governance. Such is the power of technology and innovation,” said AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the Vishwavasu Nama Ugadi Celebrations held at Tummalapallu Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

