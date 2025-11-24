Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph

India’s landmark victory in the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several state ministers praising the team’s exceptional achievement. The leaders hailed the win as a powerful moment for women’s cricket and a proud day for the nation.

Chief Minister Naidu applauded the players for creating history. He said the team’s commitment and inner strength had taken India to the top in a format that demands both courage and discipline. He described their journey as a reminder that determination can overcome any barrier.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the women had showcased remarkable resilience on the world stage. He added that their performance reflected the spirit of Indian sportswomen who continue to break new ground. Lokesh also appreciated Nepal’s strong fight in the tournament.

The victory received special attention in Andhra Pradesh because Visakhapatnam player P. Karuna Kumari played a key role in the campaign. Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy offered heartfelt congratulations to her. He said the state’s support and advanced cricket training programs helped her refine her skills and rise to the global level.

Andhra Cricket Association president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the team’s triumph had elevated the country’s honour on the international stage. He praised the players for displaying fearless determination and relentless effort despite physical challenges. He called the win an inspiration for every young sportsperson.

SAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu announced that the state government would honor Karuna Kumari with a sports incentive. He said the administration is committed to promoting para athletes and building pathways that help them thrive.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad described the team’s talent as extraordinary and said their achievement has become a source of national pride. He added that the victory will inspire many young women in Andhra Pradesh to step forward and pursue cricket with confidence.

India’s Blind Women’s T20 World Cup victory has become more than a sporting moment. It is a celebration of women’s strength, the power of inclusivity in sports, and the growing support for athletes across Andhra Pradesh.