x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph

Published on November 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Chikiri Sets Global Benchmark
image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Video: Exclusive Interview Of BhagyaShri Borse
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic
image
Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines

Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph

India’s landmark victory in the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup sparked celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several state ministers praising the team’s exceptional achievement. The leaders hailed the win as a powerful moment for women’s cricket and a proud day for the nation.
Chief Minister Naidu applauded the players for creating history. He said the team’s commitment and inner strength had taken India to the top in a format that demands both courage and discipline. He described their journey as a reminder that determination can overcome any barrier.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the women had showcased remarkable resilience on the world stage. He added that their performance reflected the spirit of Indian sportswomen who continue to break new ground. Lokesh also appreciated Nepal’s strong fight in the tournament.

The victory received special attention in Andhra Pradesh because Visakhapatnam player P. Karuna Kumari played a key role in the campaign. Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy offered heartfelt congratulations to her. He said the state’s support and advanced cricket training programs helped her refine her skills and rise to the global level.

Andhra Cricket Association president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the team’s triumph had elevated the country’s honour on the international stage. He praised the players for displaying fearless determination and relentless effort despite physical challenges. He called the win an inspiration for every young sportsperson.

SAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu announced that the state government would honor Karuna Kumari with a sports incentive. He said the administration is committed to promoting para athletes and building pathways that help them thrive.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad described the team’s talent as extraordinary and said their achievement has become a source of national pride. He added that the victory will inspire many young women in Andhra Pradesh to step forward and pursue cricket with confidence.

India’s Blind Women’s T20 World Cup victory has become more than a sporting moment. It is a celebration of women’s strength, the power of inclusivity in sports, and the growing support for athletes across Andhra Pradesh.

Next Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines Previous Telangana’s Debt Crisis Deepens as Government Seeks ₹5,000-Crore RBI Bond Support
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Chikiri Sets Global Benchmark
image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Chikiri Sets Global Benchmark
image
Amazon Prime Trolled Brutally
image
Video: Exclusive Interview Of BhagyaShri Borse
image
Rise of Swayambhu: Raises Intrigue for the Epic
image
Weekend Box-office: Raju Weds Rambai Shines

Most Read

image
Chandrababu, Lokesh Laud India’s Blind Women’s Team for World Cup Triumph
image
Telangana’s Debt Crisis Deepens as Government Seeks ₹5,000-Crore RBI Bond Support
image
Vijaya Sai Reddy Signals a ‘Possible Comeback’… But Who Exactly Needs Him?

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025