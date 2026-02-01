Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution

Published on February 1, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
SIT Grills Former KCR in Phone Tapping Investigation
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution
image
Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks
image
Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier and Why Andhra Pradesh Gains
image
Video : Special Interview with Abishan Jeevinth & Anaswara Rajan

Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution

Andhra Pradesh government has launched the ambitious Sanjeevani Project. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive health screening to citizens across the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that nearly 72 lakh people will undergo medical tests under the Sanjeevani Project. Based on these tests, detailed digital health profiles will be created for every individual. The project is being implemented with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, highlighting a strong global partnership in public healthcare.

On Friday, the Chief Minister visited the Village Health Clinic in Tummisi village of Shantipuram Mandal in the Kuppam constituency. He personally reviewed digital health records prepared for villagers and interacted with residents to understand how the project is benefiting people at the grassroots level.

Medical tests were conducted for villagers, and their health data was recorded digitally by the Health Department. Chandrababu Naidu examined these records and spoke to people suffering from various health conditions. He said the Sanjeevani Project will play a key role in connecting patients with specialist doctors and ensuring timely availability of medicines.

The Chief Minister explained that the project uses advanced technology to continuously monitor public health. With support from the Gates Foundation and TCS, a Digi Nerve Centre has been established to manage digital health records for citizens. Doctors can access patient details instantly, enabling faster and more accurate treatment.

Chandrababu Naidu also revealed that Bill Gates is expected to visit Andhra Pradesh soon. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation in healthcare and other development sectors.

The Sanjeevani Project was launched in Kuppam and has now been expanded to Chittoor district. The government plans to implement the programme across the state within this year. As part of the project, 42 different medical tests will be conducted for each registered individual. Health scoring will also be introduced to assess overall well-being.

The Chief Minister said the government is also exploring the introduction of AI-based doctor services to offer medical advice in the future. While reviewing the digital health records of Tummisi village, he interacted with women suffering from anaemia and others facing health challenges. He directed the Health Department to ensure continuous medical care and specialist support.

The Sanjeevani Project reflects the government’s commitment to preventive healthcare, digital innovation, and long-term health monitoring.

Next SIT Grills Former KCR in Phone Tapping Investigation Previous Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks
else

TRENDING

image
Having two daughters and a son fill me with gratitude – Ram Charan
image
Chiru Shares Joy Of Konidela & Kamineni Families
image
January Box-office: Great Start for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
SIT Grills Former KCR in Phone Tapping Investigation
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution
image
Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks
image
Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier and Why Andhra Pradesh Gains
image
Video : Special Interview with Abishan Jeevinth & Anaswara Rajan

Most Read

image
SIT Grills Former KCR in Phone Tapping Investigation
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution
image
Tension Erupts Outside Jogi Ramesh’s Residence After Controversial Remarks

Related Articles

Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations