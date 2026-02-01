Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates Join Hands to Drive Andhra Pradesh Health Revolution

Andhra Pradesh government has launched the ambitious Sanjeevani Project. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive health screening to citizens across the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that nearly 72 lakh people will undergo medical tests under the Sanjeevani Project. Based on these tests, detailed digital health profiles will be created for every individual. The project is being implemented with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, highlighting a strong global partnership in public healthcare.

On Friday, the Chief Minister visited the Village Health Clinic in Tummisi village of Shantipuram Mandal in the Kuppam constituency. He personally reviewed digital health records prepared for villagers and interacted with residents to understand how the project is benefiting people at the grassroots level.

Medical tests were conducted for villagers, and their health data was recorded digitally by the Health Department. Chandrababu Naidu examined these records and spoke to people suffering from various health conditions. He said the Sanjeevani Project will play a key role in connecting patients with specialist doctors and ensuring timely availability of medicines.

The Chief Minister explained that the project uses advanced technology to continuously monitor public health. With support from the Gates Foundation and TCS, a Digi Nerve Centre has been established to manage digital health records for citizens. Doctors can access patient details instantly, enabling faster and more accurate treatment.

Chandrababu Naidu also revealed that Bill Gates is expected to visit Andhra Pradesh soon. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation in healthcare and other development sectors.

The Sanjeevani Project was launched in Kuppam and has now been expanded to Chittoor district. The government plans to implement the programme across the state within this year. As part of the project, 42 different medical tests will be conducted for each registered individual. Health scoring will also be introduced to assess overall well-being.

The Chief Minister said the government is also exploring the introduction of AI-based doctor services to offer medical advice in the future. While reviewing the digital health records of Tummisi village, he interacted with women suffering from anaemia and others facing health challenges. He directed the Health Department to ensure continuous medical care and specialist support.

The Sanjeevani Project reflects the government’s commitment to preventive healthcare, digital innovation, and long-term health monitoring.