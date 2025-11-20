Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh to Join National Leaders

Bihar is all set for a major political moment as Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath once again as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place this morning at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where a full-fledged National Democratic Alliance government is being shaped. Two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, are expected to take the oath along with nearly twenty ministers.

A notable highlight is the presence of leaders from across India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will attend the event, marking a strong southern representation at the ceremony. Their participation adds political weight and reflects the growing coordination among NDA-ruled states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Union Ministers are also likely to participate. Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are expected as well, turning the event into a significant gathering of political heavyweights.

Nitish Kumar was elected as the NDA Legislature Party Leader on Wednesday. He resigned as the caretaker Chief Minister soon after and formally requested the Governor to invite him to form the new government. The new cabinet is likely to retain many familiar faces from JD(U) and the BJP. Leaders from HAM, LJP (Ram Vilas) and RLSP are also set to join the council of ministers.

With a large political turnout, today’s swearing-in is expected to showcase unity within the NDA and signal a fresh beginning for the Bihar administration.