x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada

Published on January 17, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh marked a major milestone in its clean energy journey on Friday as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan jointly laid the foundation stone for a massive Green Ammonia and Green Hydrogen complex in Kakinada.

The landmark project is being developed by AM Green and is set to become the largest green ammonia facility in the world. With an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, the project places Andhra Pradesh firmly on the global clean energy map.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the plant model and unveiled the equipment installation pylon. The facility will be spread across 495 acres and is designed to operate with a strong focus on environmental protection and sustainable practices.

Chandrababu Naidu said India is entering a new era where technology and tradition move together. The Chief Minister described the project as a historic turning point for the future of energy. He announced that the first phase of production will begin by June 2027. He recalled how the late NTR played a key role in bringing Nagarjuna Fertilizers to the state and said the shift from coal based industries to green alternatives is essential to protect the environment and oceans from long term damage.

Naidu said he takes pride in the fact that Telugu people continue to lead transformative change. He added that green ammonia would redefine industrial growth while safeguarding nature.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that strong determination is the foundation of every great achievement. He congratulated AM Green promoters Chalamalasetti Anil and Mahesh for building the company despite many challenges.

He also criticized the previous YSRCP government for creating hurdles for investors. He cited instances where representatives of Kia Motors India were allegedly threatened. In contrast, he said the present coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu offers full support and confidence to investors.

In his closing remarks, Chandrababu Naidu said that the partnership between himself, Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP is firmly focused on Andhra Pradesh’s development. He said they would never step back from decisions taken in the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister said his vision is to create hundreds of new industrial entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh. He added that providing opportunities and building a strong investment ecosystem is a shared responsibility that he and Pawan Kalyan are committed to fulfilling.

With this project, Andhra Pradesh takes a decisive step toward becoming a global hub for green energy and sustainable industrial growth.

Previous VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
else

TRENDING

image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch