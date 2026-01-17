Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh marked a major milestone in its clean energy journey on Friday as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan jointly laid the foundation stone for a massive Green Ammonia and Green Hydrogen complex in Kakinada.

The landmark project is being developed by AM Green and is set to become the largest green ammonia facility in the world. With an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, the project places Andhra Pradesh firmly on the global clean energy map.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the plant model and unveiled the equipment installation pylon. The facility will be spread across 495 acres and is designed to operate with a strong focus on environmental protection and sustainable practices.

Chandrababu Naidu said India is entering a new era where technology and tradition move together. The Chief Minister described the project as a historic turning point for the future of energy. He announced that the first phase of production will begin by June 2027. He recalled how the late NTR played a key role in bringing Nagarjuna Fertilizers to the state and said the shift from coal based industries to green alternatives is essential to protect the environment and oceans from long term damage.

Naidu said he takes pride in the fact that Telugu people continue to lead transformative change. He added that green ammonia would redefine industrial growth while safeguarding nature.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that strong determination is the foundation of every great achievement. He congratulated AM Green promoters Chalamalasetti Anil and Mahesh for building the company despite many challenges.

He also criticized the previous YSRCP government for creating hurdles for investors. He cited instances where representatives of Kia Motors India were allegedly threatened. In contrast, he said the present coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu offers full support and confidence to investors.

In his closing remarks, Chandrababu Naidu said that the partnership between himself, Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP is firmly focused on Andhra Pradesh’s development. He said they would never step back from decisions taken in the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister said his vision is to create hundreds of new industrial entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh. He added that providing opportunities and building a strong investment ecosystem is a shared responsibility that he and Pawan Kalyan are committed to fulfilling.

With this project, Andhra Pradesh takes a decisive step toward becoming a global hub for green energy and sustainable industrial growth.