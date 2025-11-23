x
Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Pay Glowing Tributes at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations

Published on November 23, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Pay Glowing Tributes at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations

The Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations at Puttaparthi turned into a historic and spiritually charged gathering as leaders from both Telugu states paid heartfelt tributes to Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy joined Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on the grand stage at Hill View Stadium, marking a rare moment of unity rooted in devotion and service.

Speaking at the event, Chandrababu Naidu said Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba incarnated in Puttaparthi with a divine mission and lived entirely to fulfil it. He described Baba as the embodiment of truth, righteousness, love, peace and non-violence. “Baba gifted the Sai philosophy to the world and touched millions through his teachings. In human form, we witnessed the divine,” he said. He urged people to reflect on Baba’s immense service as the world celebrates his 100th birth anniversary.

Naidu highlighted how Sri Sathya Sai institutions transformed the concept of organised service. He noted that presidents and global leaders had visited Puttaparthi, drawn by Baba’s message of universal love. He said the Sathya Sai Trust now runs schools, hospitals and service initiatives across the world. “There are 102 Sai schools with more than 60,000 students, trust-run hospitals serve over 3,000 patients a day, and the drinking water projects worth ₹550 crore have changed countless lives,” he said. He praised the 7.5 lakh Seva Dal volunteers who continue Baba’s mission and confirmed that the AP government is officially conducting the centenary celebrations.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also attended the celebrations, described it as a rare privilege. He said Baba saw divinity in every human being and won hearts with unconditional love. “Baba proved that love can achieve anything. Though he is not physically among us, his inspiration continues to guide us,” he said.

Revanth Reddy highlighted Baba’s vast humanitarian work-free education from KG to PG, free medical care for the poor and drinking water programmes that transformed regions like Mahabubnagar. He noted that Sai service activities now span more than 140 countries, reflecting the global power of Baba’s message. He announced that Telangana will officially organise centenary celebrations across the state and promised full support to expand the Trust’s humanitarian work.

The centenary celebrations at Puttaparthi stood as a powerful reminder of Baba’s enduring impact under the timeless message of discipline and service to humanity.

