Chandrababu Naidu arrested, to be brought to Vijayawada

The AP CID police have arrested TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh during the early hours on Saturday. The police teams of the CID went to Naidu’s camp and waited for him to come out of his caravan.

The CID officials are bringing him to Vijayawada to be produced before the magistrate. He was arrested in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam, where he is accused of Rs 371 crore scam. He is accused of the scam along with several others.

The CID filed the FIR in 2021 and has been investigating the case, which finally led to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the state police have arrested several TDP leaders in the state. Several other leaders were placed under house arrest.

The police have also kept TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh under arrest at his camp office at Razole in the Godavari district. The police did not allow him to travel to Vijayawada to see his father, who was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, the state government had suspended all the RTC buses in the state. The buses remained in the bus stations, including the city services in Vijayawada.