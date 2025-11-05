x
Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Published on November 5, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for urgent global collaboration to tackle the growing threat of climate change. Speaking at the Institute of Directors Global Convention in London, Naidu emphasised that nations must act now before adverse climate conditions push humanity toward irreversible damage. He said it is the responsibility of both governments and the private sector to create a safer and more sustainable world for future generations.

Highlighting India’s aspiration to become a leading global economy by 2047, Naidu said that artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the world and will define the future of development. He noted that Andhra Pradesh is already moving in that direction with clear policies and plans. Within just one year, the state has attracted investments worth 120 billion dollars, a reflection of investor confidence and vast growth potential.

Naidu invited global companies to attend the Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, assuring them of strong returns and a business-friendly environment. He stressed that leaders and industries must prepare the right platforms for future generations and that vision and long-term planning are key to progress.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of technology in governance, citing Andhra Pradesh’s effective use of real-time data systems during the recent Montha cyclone. He urged governments, educational institutions, and industries to collaborate closely to build skills and tackle future challenges.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a hub for green hydrogen and developing Amaravati as a model blue-green city. He also congratulated N. Bhvaneshwari, who received the Distinguished Fellowship 2025 award from the Institute of Directors, along with other global achievers, Dr. Chigurupati Krishna Prasad, Professor Peter Bonfield, and Harsh Beena Jhaveri.

The Chief Minister concluded that the world no longer needs just “ease of doing business” but must now focus on the “speed of doing business” to keep up with rapid global change.

