Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth

Published on October 22, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Attracts Global Investors to Andhra Pradesh’s Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the United Arab Emirates has sparked a wave of investment interest from major corporate groups across multiple sectors. During his three-day trip to Dubai, the Chief Minister met with several business leaders and invited them to explore the growing opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. He also extended invitations to attend the Visakhapatnam CII Partnership Summit scheduled for November.

During his meeting with Sharaf Group Vice Chairman and Sharaf DG founder Sharafuddin, Naidu showcased the state’s potential in logistics and infrastructure. The Sharaf Group expressed interest in developing logistics parks and warehouses in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister assured full policy support and flexibility to facilitate large-scale investments, particularly in ports, national highways, and industrial corridors.

Naidu emphasized that the automobile sector in Rayalaseema has been identified as a key growth area. He highlighted the region’s connectivity, resources, and skilled manpower, noting that Andhra Pradesh is ready to become a manufacturing hub for the automobile and logistics industries.

In another key meeting, Transworld Group Chairman Ramesh S Ramakrishna discussed potential collaboration in the maritime sector. The group expressed willingness to partner with the state government in setting up a shipbuilding unit at Dugarajupatnam Port. Naidu said this initiative could open up new employment opportunities and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s coastal economy.

Healthcare investments were also a focus of Naidu’s discussions. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, conveyed his interest in establishing a state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Tirupati. The project, once materialized, is expected to enhance access to advanced cancer treatment in southern Andhra Pradesh.

Adding to the list of promising commitments, the Dubai-based Sobha Group announced a ₹100 crore contribution towards building a world-class library in Amaravati, the upcoming greenfield capital of Andhra Pradesh. The announcement came after Naidu met with Sobha Group founder PNC Menon, who praised the government’s vision for Amaravati’s development.

Naidu also made a detailed presentation to investors on the vast opportunities available in tourism, real estate, hospitality, and infrastructure. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s growing reputation as an investment-friendly state and pointed to Google’s recent decision to set up an AI data center in Visakhapatnam as a testament to global confidence in the state’s progress.

The Chief Minister invited Menon and other UAE business leaders to visit Amaravati to witness firsthand the ongoing developmental works and infrastructure transformation.

With strong interest pouring in from UAE corporates, Naidu’s visit has reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s position as a preferred destination for global investors seeking long-term partnerships in India’s rapidly growing economy.

