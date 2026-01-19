Chandrababu Naidu Begins Davos Outreach in Zurich With Focus on Swiss Investments for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh arrived in Zurich on Monday, marking the start of an intensive investment outreach ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Soon after landing, the Chief Minister began a series of high-level interactions aimed at attracting global investments to Andhra Pradesh.

On the first day of the visit, Chandrababu Naidu met Mridul Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Switzerland. Minister Nara Lokesh and Minister TG Venkatesh were also present during the meeting. The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for Swiss companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh and strengthening institutional coordination to facilitate those investments.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Ambassador on Andhra Pradesh’s industrial vision and the policy reforms introduced by the state government. He highlighted that the state has rolled out 25 new industrial policies to encourage manufacturing, innovation, and technology-led growth. He said, special emphasis being placed on artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced research ecosystems.

Chandrababu Naidu requested the Ambassador’s support in connecting Swiss companies with Andhra Pradesh, particularly in sectors where Switzerland has global leadership. These include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, heavy machinery, hardware and electronics, rail components, technical textiles, and research and development centres. He said Andhra Pradesh offers strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and a stable governance framework for long-term partnerships.

Mridul Kumar recalled that during Chandrababu Naidu’s previous Davos visit, Andhra Pradesh attracted investment commitments worth over ₹2 lakh crore. He noted that Switzerland’s strengths align well with the state’s priorities, especially in pharma manufacturing and medical equipment production.

The Ambassador also shared insights on how the European country of Liechtenstein has achieved rapid economic progress through the use of artificial intelligence. Chandrababu Naidu said he plans to meet Liechtenstein’s delegation during the WEF sessions and invited them to participate in the upcoming AI conference scheduled to be held in India in February.

Minister Nara Lokesh explained Andhra Pradesh’s large-scale skill development initiatives, stating that the state is preparing youth to meet global workforce demand. He added that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a strong hub for the drone sector, with companies capable of manufacturing drones with a payload capacity of up to 100 kilograms. He sought the Ambassador’s cooperation in connecting Swiss companies and universities with the state through direct business-to-business engagement.

Global leaders, including World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also extended their greetings as the Davos visit formally got underway.