Chandrababu Naidu Breaks Silence on IndiGo Crisis, Blames Airline’s Poor Management

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media at the AP Secretariat and responded for the first time to the ongoing IndiGo Airlines crisis. He stated that the mass cancellations and passenger distress were the direct result of IndiGo’s failure to follow the rules set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He said DGCA had given the airline enough time to adapt to the new norms, yet IndiGo did not comply. This lapse, he explained, triggered a chain of cancellations and widespread inconvenience. He added that even his helicopter operates strictly within the prescribed duty limits to ensure safety.

Chandrababu made it clear that his government was not monitoring the situation. His statement came after a TDP leader claimed on national media that Nara Lokesh was overseeing developments, which stirred controversy. Chandrababu clarified that the issue falls entirely under the Union government and that the Civil Aviation Ministry will resolve it soon. He reminded that the aviation minister is accountable to the Centre, not the state. Since the minister, Ram Mohan Naidu, is a TDP MP, he noted that the party is being dragged into unnecessary criticism.

The crisis began after new Flight Duty Time Limitation regulations, introduced in November 2025 for passenger safety, mandated 36 to 48 hours of rest for pilots. IndiGo did not prepare adequately for the shift, which led to more than 1,500 flight cancellations in the first week of December. Nearly 5.86 lakh passengers were affected. Airports in Hyderabad and Vijayawada also witnessed scenes of frustration and protests.

The Centre has now directed IndiGo to issue full refunds, capped airfares and blocked surge pricing. Railways arranged 89 special trains. DGCA has launched a high-level inquiry and expects operations to stabilise by February 10, 2026.