Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos to Pitch Andhra Pradesh as a Global Investment Hub

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is leaving for Davos today with one clear objective. He wants to bring global investments to the state. During his four day visit, the Chief Minister will take part in 36 official engagements at the World Economic Forum. The World Economic Forum begins on January 19 in Davos, Switzerland. Chandrababu Naidu will attend along with Minister Nara Lokesh and a team of senior officials. Over the next few days, he will meet global business leaders, technology giants and government representatives from several countries. Most of these interactions will take place at the specially set up AP Lounge.

From Vijayawada to Zurich

The Chief Minister will depart from Vijayawada tonight to Zurich via Delhi. In Zurich, he will meet India’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar. He is also scheduled to interact with senior executives from the Eros Innovation Group. Later in the evening, Chandrababu Naidu will attend a Telugu diaspora event organised by the Indian Embassy. He will address Non Resident Telugus from nearly 20 countries. The Chief Minister will also give a special interview to Politico, sharing his vision for Andhra Pradesh and its economic future.

Key Meetings Begin at Davos

On the first day in Davos, the Chief Minister will take part in a multilateral meeting chaired by UAE Economic and Tourism Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri. He will also meet Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee. These meetings will focus on infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing and technology partnerships. Chandrababu Naidu will also interact with international media to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s reform-driven approach.

Focus on Technology and Entrepreneurship

The second day will be packed with high-level engagements. The Chief Minister will attend a CII hosted breakfast session titled India at the Center of Growth AP Advantage. He will also take part in the inauguration of the India Lounge. One-on-one meetings are scheduled with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. Minister Nara Lokesh will be present during these discussions. These talks will focus on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and digital innovation.

At the AP Lounge, Chandrababu Naidu will attend a panel discussion titled ‘One Family One Entrepreneur’. He will later give an exclusive interview to CNBC International.

Energy, AI and Global Partnerships

The Chief Minister will also participate in sessions related to energy transition and intellectual property rights. He will meet senior Swiss government officials, members of the Swiss Parliament and global policy leaders. Discussions with NVIDIA Vice President Calista Redmond will focus on advanced computing and emerging technologies. Meetings are also scheduled with Israel’s Economic and Industry Minister Nir Barkat and senior trade officials.

In the evening, Chandrababu Naidu will meet JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and Parth Jindal. He will also hold talks with Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc. Minister Lokesh will attend both meetings.

Third Day at the World Economic Forum

On the third day, the Chief Minister will participate in sessions at the World Economic Forum Congress Centre. These discussions will focus on industrial growth, innovation and sustainable development. He will speak at a Bloomberg-hosted session on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy. He will also attend discussions on climate finance, regenerative food systems and large-scale infrastructure development.

A special session at the AP Lounge on building India’s infrastructure will see participation from central ministers and global investors.

Andhra Pradesh Back on the Global Map

Over three intense days, Chandrababu Naidu will hold 16 one-on-one meetings and take part in nine round table discussions. He will also speak at multiple global forums and give interviews to international media outlets. This Davos visit is not just about signing agreements. It is about rebuilding confidence. By directly engaging with global leaders, the Andhra Pradesh government wants to send a strong message. The state is stable, investor-friendly and future-ready.

From Davos, the signal is clear. Andhra Pradesh wants growth, partnerships and global relevance.