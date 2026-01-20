Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos

Published on January 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that every visit to Davos helps him gain new knowledge and exchange fresh ideas with global experts and industry leaders. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he stressed that understanding global economic shifts is essential for designing future ready policies and driving sustainable growth in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister attended a breakfast session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, where he spoke about India led development and Andhra Pradesh’s growing strengths as an investment destination. He said technology driven change across sectors is shaping the world and that governments must stay ahead by adapting policies to these transformations. He added that the knowledge economy has the power to reshape national economies and create long term wealth.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that Indians, especially Telugu people, have always been quick to adopt technology and convert innovation into opportunity. He said India’s young population is a unique advantage and noted that the country is moving forward with strong leadership and a clear growth vision. According to him, both India and Andhra Pradesh are now among the most attractive destinations for global investment across multiple sectors.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government is working with clear goals and speed, making ease of doing business a top priority. He invited global investors to visit the state and experience its policies and support systems firsthand. He assured that the coalition government would extend full cooperation and encouragement to those willing to invest.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans for green ammonia production, large scale natural farming, and the use of drones in agriculture and healthcare, including the introduction of drone ambulance services by 2026. During his visit, he met UAE Minister Abdullah bin Touq AI Marri, who expressed interest in facilitating investments from around 40 UAE companies. Discussions included logistics, ports, food processing, renewable energy, and retail projects with companies such as DP World and Lulu Group. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that these partnerships would accelerate industrial growth, employment, and exports in Andhra Pradesh.

Next Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success Previous Krithi Shetty in Megastar’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans

Latest

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Prabhas to Resume Fauji
image
Naresh VK’s 54 Yrs Enduring Legacy, Masterclass In Evolution
image
Waiting Continues for Vijay’s Fans
image
Chiranjeevi shares his happiness for MSG Record Breaking Success

Most Read

image
Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy After SIT Questioning
image
Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Seeks Explanation on Closure of Cases Against Chandrababu Naidu

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event