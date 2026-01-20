Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Andhra Pradesh Growth Vision at World Economic Forum in Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that every visit to Davos helps him gain new knowledge and exchange fresh ideas with global experts and industry leaders. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he stressed that understanding global economic shifts is essential for designing future ready policies and driving sustainable growth in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister attended a breakfast session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, where he spoke about India led development and Andhra Pradesh’s growing strengths as an investment destination. He said technology driven change across sectors is shaping the world and that governments must stay ahead by adapting policies to these transformations. He added that the knowledge economy has the power to reshape national economies and create long term wealth.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that Indians, especially Telugu people, have always been quick to adopt technology and convert innovation into opportunity. He said India’s young population is a unique advantage and noted that the country is moving forward with strong leadership and a clear growth vision. According to him, both India and Andhra Pradesh are now among the most attractive destinations for global investment across multiple sectors.

He said the Andhra Pradesh government is working with clear goals and speed, making ease of doing business a top priority. He invited global investors to visit the state and experience its policies and support systems firsthand. He assured that the coalition government would extend full cooperation and encouragement to those willing to invest.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans for green ammonia production, large scale natural farming, and the use of drones in agriculture and healthcare, including the introduction of drone ambulance services by 2026. During his visit, he met UAE Minister Abdullah bin Touq AI Marri, who expressed interest in facilitating investments from around 40 UAE companies. Discussions included logistics, ports, food processing, renewable energy, and retail projects with companies such as DP World and Lulu Group. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that these partnerships would accelerate industrial growth, employment, and exports in Andhra Pradesh.