Chandrababu Naidu in Command, Jagan Searching: Andhra Pradesh Politics in 2025

The political story of Andhra Pradesh in 2025 was shaped by leadership styles, strategic choices, and the ability of parties to adapt after the change of power. Rather than constant confrontation, the year reflected consolidation by the ruling coalition and visible uncertainty within the opposition. A party-wise analysis explains how the balance of power settled through the year.

Telugu Desam Party: Chandrababu Naidu’s Year of Control and Consolidation

For the Telugu Desam Party, 2025 was about stabilising governance after returning to power. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chose a measured approach, prioritising administration, investment, and institutional credibility over aggressive political attacks.

Initiatives like WhatsApp-based governance, revival of stalled infrastructure projects, and large-scale investor outreach helped TDP project itself as a government focused on delivery. Politically, Naidu avoided daily confrontations with the opposition, preferring to let governance speak for itself.

The TDP Mahanadu held in Kadapa under Naidu’s leadership was a strategic move. By taking the party conclave to Rayalaseema, he signalled confidence and intent to expand beyond traditional support bases. The resolutions mattered less than the symbolism. It reinforced cadre confidence and showed that TDP had moved from recovery mode to consolidation mode.

By the end of 2025, Chandrababu Naidu emerged as a leader firmly in command of both administration and political narrative.

Jana Sena Party: Pawan Kalyan’s Careful Balancing Act

Jana Sena Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan adopted a restrained political role in 2025. Rather than asserting independent political dominance, he focused on maintaining coalition stability and administrative coordination.

Pawan Kalyan avoided headline-driven politics and refrained from creating friction within the government. His approach was to consolidate Jana Sena’s position within the ruling alliance rather than push for standalone visibility.

While Jana Sena did not dominate political discourse, Pawan Kalyan’s disciplined role contributed to the coalition’s stability. For the party, 2025 was less about expansion and more about institutional grounding.

YSR Congress Party: Jagan Mohan Reddy and a Year of Strategic Uncertainty

For the YSR Congress Party, 2025 proved to be a year of drift. Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy struggled to recalibrate the party’s strategy after losing power. While the party retained a significant vote base, it failed to convert that support into sustained political pressure.

Jagan focused largely on allegations, institutional criticism, and selective protests. However, these efforts lacked continuity and failed to evolve into a broader political movement. The party’s decision to stay away from Assembly sessions further weakened its role as an effective opposition.

Leadership remained centralised, and there were few visible attempts to empower second-line leaders or energise the cadre at the grassroots level. As a result, YSRCP spent much of 2025 reacting to government actions rather than setting the agenda.

Bharatiya Janata Party: Ram Madhav’s Successors and a Limited State Role

The BJP’s presence in Andhra Pradesh during 2025 remained largely alliance-oriented. State leaders such as D Purandeswari focused on coordination with the ruling coalition rather than independent political expansion.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, provided visibility through visits and project inaugurations. However, the BJP did not attempt aggressive political positioning at the state level. The party appeared content with supporting the coalition and strengthening its national alignment, leaving state-level growth as a longer-term objective.

The Political Verdict of 2025

Andhra Pradesh politics in 2025 was defined not by street battles or legislative chaos, but by control and discipline. Chandrababu Naidu consolidated governance and narrative power. Pawan Kalyan reinforced coalition stability. Jagan Mohan Reddy struggled to find a disruptive strategy. The year ended with a clear political hierarchy in place. The government dictated the agenda. The opposition responded without cohesion. In Andhra Pradesh, 2025 was the year power settled. The next year will decide how firmly it holds.