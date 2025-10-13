x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Published on October 13, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates New CRDA Headquarters in Amaravati: A Renewed Vision for Andhra’s Capital

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the new CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) headquarters in Amaravati, marking a symbolic return of administrative activity to the envisioned capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Naidu reflected on the turbulent journey since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He recalled that the state was formed without a designated capital, a historic misstep by the then government. “They divided the state without even identifying land for a capital. A committee was set up, but no decision was made,” he said. Naidu emphasized that Amaravati was chosen not for political convenience but for its central location and accessibility to all regions of the state.

The Chief Minister called Amaravati a “greenfield capital,” envisioned to become one of the best planned cities in the world. He credited his experience in developing Cyberabad for shaping Amaravati’s blueprint. “Many doubted if we could build such a city. But farmers showed us the way when they voluntarily gave their land,” he said, acknowledging their sacrifices and support.

Naidu also took a sharp dig at critics who once ridiculed the project. “They called this region barren, even a wasteland. But look around — the Krishna River flows here, nurturing over 30 to 40 lakh acres of fertile land. No other place in the world has such potential. Amaravati will stand as a blue-and-green city — a symbol of progress and sustainability,” he asserted.

The new CRDA building stands as a modern architectural marvel spread across 4.32 acres, with a built-up area of 3.07 lakh square feet. Constructed at a cost of ₹257 crore, the G+7 structure includes a 100-foot-high national flag, extensive parking for 300 vehicles, and a striking façade designed in the shape of the letter “A”, representing Amaravati.

Inside, the facility features an integrated command and control room on the ground floor, multiple conference halls, and office spaces for the CRDA, the Directorate of Municipal Administration, and ADCL. The top floor houses the offices of the Minister for Municipal Administration and the department’s Principal Secretary.

The project, which began in 2017, was halted during the previous administration but has now been completed after eight months of continuous construction under the coalition government. Over 500 workers, engineers, and technical experts worked tirelessly every day to bring the structure to life.

Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to Amaravati’s growth, stating that the new building symbolizes the revival of the capital’s vision. “When I built Hyderabad’s Hitec City, many mocked the idea. Today, it’s a global hub. My goal now is to build a capital greater than Hyderabad. The farmers of Amaravati have guided me once and together, we will fulfil this dream,” he said.

With the inauguration of the CRDA headquarters, all administrative operations related to the capital region will now function directly from Amaravati, a significant step in realising Chandrababu Naidu’s long-standing dream of building a world-class capital for Andhra Pradesh.

