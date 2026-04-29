x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect

Published on April 29, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise
image
Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect
image
4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam
image
₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years
image
Why did OTTs Slash down the Digital Deals?

Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has delivered a sharp message to party leaders and cadre, calling for discipline, accountability, and better public engagement. Speaking at a party executive oath ceremony, he expressed concern over recent incidents that have affected the party’s image.

Naidu said that irresponsible behavior by leaders and workers brings a bad name to both the party and the government. He admitted that some recent developments had caused him deep disappointment. He reminded everyone that the government is focused on good governance and that leaders must reflect the same values in their conduct.

He urged leaders to stay accessible and interact with people in a respectful manner. According to him, they should act as a bridge between the government and the public. He also stressed the need to remain alert and actively counter misinformation. Referring to the opposition YSR Congress Party, he accused it of spreading false narratives and engaging in destructive politics.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of unity within the alliance. He stated that his relationship with Pawan Kalyan remains strong and asked party workers to maintain the same coordination at the grassroots level. He also emphasized smooth cooperation with the Bharatiya Janata Party, noting that there should be no gap between the state and the Centre.

Naidu warned leaders against arrogance and internal conflicts. He advised them to avoid unnecessary disputes over positions or protocol. He said leaders must aim for long political careers rather than short term gains.

Next Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise Previous 4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam
else

TRENDING

image
Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise
image
Why did OTTs Slash down the Digital Deals?
image
Alelle Alelle From SM: Two Hearts Find Their Rhythm

Latest

image
Biggest Task ahead for The Paradise
image
Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect
image
4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam
image
₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years
image
Why did OTTs Slash down the Digital Deals?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect
image
4 Routes Under Review to Link Tummidihatti With Yellampalli, Says Uttam
image
₹88 Crore Worth Drugs Expired in Telangana Over 10 Years

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses