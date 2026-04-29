Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Warning to Party Leaders, Stresses Discipline and Public Connect

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has delivered a sharp message to party leaders and cadre, calling for discipline, accountability, and better public engagement. Speaking at a party executive oath ceremony, he expressed concern over recent incidents that have affected the party’s image.

Naidu said that irresponsible behavior by leaders and workers brings a bad name to both the party and the government. He admitted that some recent developments had caused him deep disappointment. He reminded everyone that the government is focused on good governance and that leaders must reflect the same values in their conduct.

He urged leaders to stay accessible and interact with people in a respectful manner. According to him, they should act as a bridge between the government and the public. He also stressed the need to remain alert and actively counter misinformation. Referring to the opposition YSR Congress Party, he accused it of spreading false narratives and engaging in destructive politics.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of unity within the alliance. He stated that his relationship with Pawan Kalyan remains strong and asked party workers to maintain the same coordination at the grassroots level. He also emphasized smooth cooperation with the Bharatiya Janata Party, noting that there should be no gap between the state and the Centre.

Naidu warned leaders against arrogance and internal conflicts. He advised them to avoid unnecessary disputes over positions or protocol. He said leaders must aim for long political careers rather than short term gains.