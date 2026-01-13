Chandrababu Naidu Launches Development Projects in Naravaripalle

Sankranti festivities are being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Naravaripalle, the native village of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The celebrations saw the participation of the Chief Minister along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Minister Nara Lokesh, Brahmani, Devansh, and several members of the extended family. The atmosphere reflected the true spirit of a traditional village festival.

As part of the celebrations, Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani visited rangoli competitions held in the village. They interacted warmly with women participants and appreciated their creativity. Traditional rural sports added to the festive mood as villagers and leaders enjoyed the events together.

Chandrababu Naidu will stay in Naravaripalle for three days during Sankranti. His grandson Devansh actively participated in children’s games including running races and musical chair competitions. The Chief Minister and family members encouraged the children and later distributed prizes to the winners. Naidu also took time to receive petitions from villagers, listening to their concerns personally.

The visit also included development initiatives under the Swarna Naravaripalle programme. Projects worth ₹126 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for new roads, an indoor stadium, skill development centres, health facilities, hostel buildings, and temple renovations. Irrigation works connecting local tanks were also launched.

Villagers expressed happiness over the steady progress in infrastructure and basic amenities. Solar power connections, tap water, and gas facilities have already been extended to all households in the surrounding panchayats.