Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Ministers, Seeks Amaravati Law and Irrigation Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is on an important visit to New Delhi, holding a series of meetings with Union ministers to push forward key issues linked to the state’s future. His discussions have focused on giving legal status to Amaravati as the capital, securing central support for irrigation projects, and resolving long-pending inter-state water disputes.

In his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister discussed the need to provide statutory backing to Amaravati. The Centre has already decided to introduce a bill in Parliament, and the process of preparing a Cabinet note is underway. Chandrababu Naidu requested that the bill be introduced during the second phase of the Budget Session. He conveyed that legal clarity on the capital is essential for administrative stability and for restoring confidence among investors and institutions.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and raised issues related to irrigation permissions and financial assistance. He stressed the importance of central support for projects linked to agriculture, drinking water security, and long term development. According to officials, several pending matters concerning irrigation projects were discussed in detail.

The Polavaram project emerged as a major focus during the talks. Chandrababu Naidu requested that the stop work order imposed on the project be lifted permanently. He explained that repeated interruptions were affecting execution and increasing costs. He also sought reimbursement for the additional expenditure incurred after enhancing the canal capacity. The Chief Minister asked for financial support for Phase Two of the project, which involves land acquisition, rehabilitation, and construction of protective embankments. He informed the Centre that these works would require nearly thirty two thousand crore rupees. The Polavaram Nallamala Sagar link project was also discussed, with a request for approvals and technical and financial assistance.

The Chief Minister also raised several inter state water disputes. He urged the Centre to resolve the Vamsadhara water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. He requested that the final report of the tribunal be notified in the Gazette and that approvals be granted for the Neradi barrage. Chandrababu Naidu also pointed out that the Godavari water sharing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remains unresolved and called for the constitution of a dedicated Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal.

On the Krishna river issue, he expressed strong objections to Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Almatti dam. He warned that such a step would have a serious impact on downstream water availability for Andhra Pradesh and could adversely affect irrigation and drinking water supply.

As part of his Delhi schedule, Chandrababu Naidu is meeting several other Union ministers. These include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These meetings are expected to focus on budgetary support, agriculture, infrastructure development, rail connectivity, and technology related initiatives.

Overall, the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit reflects a focused attempt to address structural challenges facing Andhra Pradesh. By pressing for legal certainty on Amaravati, accelerating irrigation projects, and seeking fair resolution of water disputes, Chandrababu Naidu is aiming to lay a stronger foundation for the state’s long term growth and stability.