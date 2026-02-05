x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy

Published on February 5, 2026 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the formation of a one-man committee to closely examine the report submitted by the SIT appointed by the Supreme Court in the Tirumala ghee adulteration case. The decision was taken after a detailed meeting with NDA alliance leaders.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all reports related to the issue will be placed before the committee. He warned that those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances. He stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation had recommended action in its report and that the new committee was being constituted based on those findings.

Chandrababu Naidu said the committee’s study would bring the complete truth before the public. He alleged that as early as 2022 the CFTRI had flagged adulteration in ghee used for laddus but the then YSRCP government suppressed the report. He recalled that he had raised this issue even before becoming Chief Minister and said that soon after assuming office he initiated a cleansing process in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He revealed that fresh laddu samples were sent to NDDB for testing and that the findings pointed to ghee being prepared using palm oil and chemical substances. He termed the act as a grave moral crime and questioned how such actions could occur in a place of deep faith and tradition. He said disrespect towards divinity reflects a complete lack of belief in Hindu values.

The Chief Minister asserted that no report has conclusively stated that there was no adulteration. He accused habitual offenders of trying to mislead people through false narratives. Protecting the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara and Tirumala, he said, is a collective responsibility. He stressed that such acts must be condemned openly so that no one dares to repeat them.

Chandrababu Naidu concluded by saying that the government will pursue the case without compromise. He added that discussions will also be held with spiritual leaders to ensure the sanctity of Tirumala is preserved and that justice is delivered in the interest of devotees and public faith.

