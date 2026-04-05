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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Crackdown on Illegal Entry of Fishermen

Published on April 5, 2026 by nymisha

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Chandrababu Naidu Orders Crackdown on Illegal Entry of Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued strict instructions to officials to curb the illegal entry of Tamil Nadu fishermen into the state’s coastal waters. The move comes amid rising tension in Nellore and Tirupati districts where local fishermen have raised serious concerns.

The Chief Minister made it clear that such intrusions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed district collectors to act firmly and not yield to any external pressure. He emphasized that Andhra fishermen do not cross into Tamil Nadu waters and the same discipline must be followed by fishermen from the neighboring state.

Local fishing communities in Nellore have expressed anger over repeated incursions. They say outsiders are exploiting marine resources and affecting their livelihoods. The situation has created unrest in several coastal villages.

To strengthen enforcement, the government has decided to deploy high-speed patrol boats along the coastline. Officials have been asked to monitor movement closely and prevent unauthorized fishing activity.

Chandrababu Naidu has also written to both the Tamil Nadu government and the central government seeking immediate intervention. He pointed out that repeated violations are increasing tensions and harming local fishermen. He urged authorities to ensure strict adherence to maritime boundaries and to educate fishermen about regulations.

The issue affects more than 160 coastal villages in Andhra Pradesh. The state government now appears determined to protect its waters and ensure that local communities are not pushed into crisis.

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