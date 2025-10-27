x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Immediate Release of Pending Farm Funds

Published on October 27, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Immediate Release of Pending Farm Funds

chandrababu

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has announced that 5.44 lakh farmers, who were left out in the first phase of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will now receive their pending funds immediately.

Under the first phase launched in August, the state government disbursed ₹3,175 crore to 46.85 lakh farmers, with each eligible farmer receiving ₹7,000. However, due to issues like incorrect Aadhaar mapping and discrepancies in webland records, several eligible farmers were unable to receive the benefit.

To address this, the government has directed Tahasildars to correct all erroneous entries in webland records. Each correction typically costs ₹50 per record, which totals around ₹2.72 crore for the 5.44 lakh farmers and this amount is fully beared by the government.

Once the rectifications are completed, these farmers will be added to the Annadata Sukhibhava beneficiary list, ensuring that all eligible farmers receive their due financial support without incurring any additional cost.

