Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Outlines India’s Tech Vision at Raisina Dialogue

Published on March 7, 2026 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Outlines India’s Tech Vision at Raisina Dialogue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said India is rapidly moving toward a technology driven future. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, he highlighted India’s growing strength in the global knowledge economy.

Naidu said the IT revolution that began three decades ago helped Indian professionals, especially from the Telugu states, establish a strong global presence. He noted that nearly sixty percent of Global Capability Centers are now based in India. Digital reforms and the success of UPI have also strengthened the country’s financial ecosystem.

He revealed that Google plans to invest fifteen billion dollars to set up a major data center in Visakhapatnam. He also shared his vision of developing Amaravati into a Quantum Valley that will focus on advanced technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Naidu said he once faced criticism for pushing the IT revolution. Today, Hyderabad stands as a major hub of the knowledge economy. He believes artificial intelligence will be the next big game changer.

He also spoke about India’s energy transformation through a unified power grid and green energy corridors. According to him, India will soon see reverse migration as global talent returns for growing opportunities at home.

Naidu added that Amaravati will host several innovation clusters including Space City, Drone City, and electronics and aerospace hubs. These initiatives aim to place Andhra Pradesh at the center of the next global technology wave.

