Chandrababu Naidu Pushes Fast Track for Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Greenfield Highway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to speed up construction of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Greenfield National Highway, a major infrastructure project expected to transform connectivity in the state. The highway project, officially known as NH 544G, has already crossed a major milestone with more than 61 percent of the work completed.

The project had faced delays earlier due to land acquisition disputes that were pending before the High Court. With those issues now resolved, construction activity has accelerated across several stretches. Speaking during the recent Collectors Conference, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that the government aims to complete the highway by February 28 next year and make it operational for the public at the earliest.

The Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada corridor is considered one of the most important road projects connecting southern and coastal regions. Once the highway becomes fully operational, travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada is expected to reduce significantly. Officials estimate that the journey could take around eight hours, which will greatly improve movement of goods and passengers between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The project is also expected to boost regional economic development. Interchanges and rest areas are being planned along the route to improve travel convenience and encourage commercial activity along the highway corridor.

Meanwhile, the widening of National Highway 67 in Kadapa district is nearing completion. However, a small section of about 4.75 kilometers near Orampadu in Obulavaripalle mandal still awaits forest clearance. The National Highways Authority of India has proposed fresh tenders for that stretch once approvals are granted.

With construction gaining momentum, the government believes the highway will become a key driver of connectivity, trade, and economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.