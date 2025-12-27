x
Politics

Published on December 27, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reflected on the remarkable transformation of NTR Educational Institutions, describing it as a symbol of vision and the power of education. Addressing the anniversary celebrations at the Gandipet campus, he drew a sharp contrast between the past and the present, highlighting how the institution evolved alongside changing times.

Sharing a light observation, the Chief Minister remarked that while he still refers to newspapers for information, his wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari follows developments through technology. He said this difference perfectly captures how times have changed. According to him, understanding technology is no longer enough. Using it effectively is what truly matters today. He appreciates the role played by Bhuvaneshwari in efficiently managing the institutions. He said her leadership and commitment have been central to the institution’s steady growth and credibility.

Recalling the early days of the campus, Chandrababu Naidu said the classrooms where students now pursue higher education once served as training rooms for political leaders. He noted that the Gandipet campus, spread across ten acres, began as a small sapling and has now grown into a strong institution shaping thousands of young minds.

The Chief Minister said NTR Educational Institutions was launched with just 131 students and a single engineering college. Today, it has expanded into a vast network of institutions with thousands of students. He praised the achievements of alumni, pointing out that several former students have cleared Group One examinations and secured positions in leading national and international organisations.

Looking back on his first term as Chief Minister in 1995, Chandrababu Naidu said he laid the foundation for information technology in the state at a time when the sector was still emerging. He observed that Hyderabad has since become a major destination for students from across the country, underscoring the long-term impact of investments in education and technology.

Chandrababu Naidu concluded by stating that institutions like NTR Educational Institutions stand as living examples of how vision and discipline can create lasting impact. He said the success of its students reflects not just academic excellence, but the broader goal of empowering future generations through education and technology.

