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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Says Andhra Pradesh Inherited Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt From Previous Government

Published on May 7, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Naidu Says Andhra Pradesh Inherited Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt From Previous Government

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the state is carrying a massive financial burden that was left behind by the previous YSR Congress Party government. Addressing the seventh Collectors Conference at the Secretariat, Naidu stated that the TDP-led NDA government inherited debts worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister said the state received liabilities amounting to Rs 9.74 lakh crore from the earlier administration. He also alleged that funds linked to 94 Central government schemes were diverted during the previous regime. According to him, nearly Rs 10,000 crore meant for those schemes was misused.

Naidu said the present government is focused on rebuilding the state’s financial system while ensuring welfare benefits reach people without leakages. He highlighted the role of Direct Benefit Transfer systems in bringing transparency into governance. He explained that welfare funds are now being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This has helped eliminate middlemen and reduced misuse of public money.

The Chief Minister also targeted the previous YSRCP government over the condition of roads across Andhra Pradesh. He said the NDA alliance government inherited damaged infrastructure and neglected public services. He added that the administration is now working with a clear focus on improving living standards and speeding up development activities across the state.

Speaking about the business reformer award he recently received, Naidu said the recognition would create a positive image for Andhra Pradesh and strengthen investor confidence. He expressed confidence that the award would help attract more industries and investments into the state in the coming years.

Naidu said his government measures success through public satisfaction. He stressed that every department must work with accountability and deliver visible results to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

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