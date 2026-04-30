Chandrababu Naidu Sets Clear Agenda for Ministers, Focus on Public Connect and Countering Opposition Narrative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued a strong and clear direction to his cabinet, asking ministers to stay actively engaged with the public and respond firmly to political criticism. The message came during a cabinet meeting where both administrative and political matters were discussed in detail.

The Chief Minister emphasized that ministers must not remain confined to offices. He urged them to spend more time among people and address their concerns directly. According to him, public visibility and responsiveness are essential for effective governance.

A significant part of the discussion revolved around recent criticism from the opposition, particularly YSR Congress Party. Naidu expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as a lack of timely responses from ministers when allegations were raised against the government. He made it clear that silence is not an option in a politically charged environment.

On the issue of diesel availability, the Chief Minister stated that the government acted swiftly to resolve the problem as soon as it arose. He reassured that there is no ongoing crisis and criticized the opposition for continuing to spread what he called misleading narratives.

The development of Amaravati also came under focus. Naidu accused the opposition of running a negative campaign regarding construction costs in the capital region. He directed ministers to counter such claims with facts and data. He pointed out that the government is using advanced technology while maintaining cost efficiency compared to similar projects in other regions and countries.

Another key topic was the recent visit of ministers to Singapore. The Chief Minister defended the trip, stating that it was aimed at improving administrative skills and exploring ways to enhance economic growth. He described it as a valuable opportunity and dismissed the criticism as politically motivated. According to him, such exposure helps the state adopt global best practices in governance and development.

Naidu also highlighted the importance of population management and asked ministers to focus on policies that ensure sustainable growth. He stressed that long term planning is necessary to balance resources and development.

Overall, the meeting reflected a shift towards a more proactive political and administrative approach. The Chief Minister’s message was clear. Ministers must stay connected with people, respond quickly to criticism, and confidently present the government’s achievements.