Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Sets Ugadi Deadline to Roll Out Key Welfare Promises in Andhra Pradesh

Published on January 19, 2026 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Sets Ugadi Deadline to Roll Out Key Welfare Promises in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a major step toward fulfilling his election promises, setting Ugadi as the launch date for two flagship welfare initiatives aimed at rural communities. The decisions were announced during his recent visit to Davos, where he reaffirmed the government’s focus on outcomes rather than announcements.

The first major move is the expansion of Anna Canteens into rural Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister has decided to launch 700 Anna Canteens across villages on Ugadi. These canteens, which already operate in several urban locations, provide affordable meals to the poor and working classes. With this expansion, the government aims to ensure that no one goes hungry, even in remote areas.

Naidu also announced that Anna Canteens will be set up in mandal headquarters. He said several MLAs had requested this expansion to better serve daily wage workers and rural families. After reviewing the demand, the government took a positive decision to extend the programme beyond cities.

The second major announcement relates to housing for the poor. On Ugadi, the government plans to hand over five lakh new houses to beneficiaries across the state. These homes will be inaugurated simultaneously, with mass housewarming ceremonies held on the same day. The Chief Minister described this as a symbolic and practical step to restore dignity and security to low-income families.

Looking ahead, the government has set an ambitious target of building 17 lakh houses over the next three years. Naidu has directed officials to complete beneficiary surveys quickly and identify all eligible families. He has instructed that the Housing for All programme should be completed by January 2029.

The Chief Minister ordered that beneficiary lists be displayed village-wise so people can verify details easily. He also said all progress related to housing construction must be uploaded online. Beneficiaries who need house sites should be allotted land, while those who already own land must be given possession certificates without delay.

