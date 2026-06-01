Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism

What was expected to become a major political weapon against the Andhra Pradesh government has now turned into an uncomfortable controversy for the YSR Congress Party itself.

The vandalism of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue at Srinivasa Nagar Circle in Nandyal triggered immediate political reactions. Even before the investigation gathered momentum, YSRCP leaders accused the TDP-Janasena coalition of failing to protect YSR’s legacy and attempted to project the incident as a serious breakdown of law and order.

Police swiftly identified and detained the accused. The controversy took a dramatic turn after the police investigation revealed that the person accused of vandalizing the YSR statue was reportedly a supporter of the YSR Congress Party itself. The development raised questions about the political narrative that emerged immediately after the incident. Family members of the accused also publicly stated that they had long been supporters of YSRCP. As these details came to light, attention shifted from the act of vandalism to the rush to assign political blame..

The issue gained further attention after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned why the incident was not prominently reported in Sakshi despite the accused being linked to YSRCP. The Chief Minister alleged that if a person associated with the party damaged YSR’s statue, the attempt to immediately blame the government raised serious political questions.

For YSRCP, the episode has become politically awkward. The Nandyal incident has once again highlighted a growing trend in modern politics. Facts often take a back seat while political narratives race ahead. In this case, however, the emerging details changed the direction of the story completely.

As the investigation continues, one question remains at the centre of the controversy. If the police maintain that there was no political conspiracy and the accused was reportedly linked to YSRCP, why was there such a rush to blame the government from the very beginning?