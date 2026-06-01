x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism

Published on June 1, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection
image
Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism
image
Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026
image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism

chandrababu

What was expected to become a major political weapon against the Andhra Pradesh government has now turned into an uncomfortable controversy for the YSR Congress Party itself.

The vandalism of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue at Srinivasa Nagar Circle in Nandyal triggered immediate political reactions. Even before the investigation gathered momentum, YSRCP leaders accused the TDP-Janasena coalition of failing to protect YSR’s legacy and attempted to project the incident as a serious breakdown of law and order.

Police swiftly identified and detained the accused. The controversy took a dramatic turn after the police investigation revealed that the person accused of vandalizing the YSR statue was reportedly a supporter of the YSR Congress Party itself. The development raised questions about the political narrative that emerged immediately after the incident. Family members of the accused also publicly stated that they had long been supporters of YSRCP. As these details came to light, attention shifted from the act of vandalism to the rush to assign political blame..

The issue gained further attention after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned why the incident was not prominently reported in Sakshi despite the accused being linked to YSRCP. The Chief Minister alleged that if a person associated with the party damaged YSR’s statue, the attempt to immediately blame the government raised serious political questions.

For YSRCP, the episode has become politically awkward. The Nandyal incident has once again highlighted a growing trend in modern politics. Facts often take a back seat while political narratives race ahead. In this case, however, the emerging details changed the direction of the story completely.

As the investigation continues, one question remains at the centre of the controversy. If the police maintain that there was no political conspiracy and the accused was reportedly linked to YSRCP, why was there such a rush to blame the government from the very beginning?

Next Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection Previous Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026
else

TRENDING

image
Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026
image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Latest

image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection
image
Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism
image
Shocker: 90 percent Theatres shut in Summer 2026
image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Most Read

image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection
image
Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism
image
Internet Usage Doubles in Four Years, Underscoring Growing Influence of Social Media

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception