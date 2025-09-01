x
Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate

Published on September 1, 2025 by Sanyogita

Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate

In a bold and clear message during a meeting held at Rajampeta, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu challenged the opposition to attend the Assembly and face a serious debate on key issues concerning the people of Andhra Pradesh. His message was direct and powerful, aimed especially at the YSRCP leaders who have been avoiding open discussion.

“Come to the Assembly,” Chandrababu said firmly. “Let us decide everything there. I am ready for a full debate on the recent Pulivendula and Ontimitta elections. Let us also speak openly about the murder of Viveka, the knife attack drama, and the stone pelting incidents which were nothing but staged plays.”

The Chief Minister did not stop there. He reminded the people of his long-standing commitment to public service. “You have seen me for the last thirty years. Have I ever taken a day off? From the moment I wake up every day I dedicate myself completely to the welfare of the people,” he said with conviction.

Addressing the issue of pensions, he made it clear that this is not an act of charity by the government. “Pension is not a favour given by the government and it is not about generosity. It is a responsibility. We are delivering pensions to your doorstep with respect and dignity because our goal is to bring light into the lives of the poor.”

The tone of the speech reflected confidence and accountability. Chandrababu Naidu stood tall as a leader who is ready to answer every question and face every issue head-on in the Assembly. His challenge was not just to the opposition leaders but also a message to the people that his government stands for transparency and courage.

By inviting the opposition to the Assembly for an open debate, Chandrababu Naidu has once again shown that he is prepared to confront any allegation and discuss any matter in the house of democracy.

