Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026

Published on December 8, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lead an eight-member delegation to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The visit is scheduled from January 19 to 23, according to an official announcement made on Monday.

The delegation includes key members of the state government. IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharath will accompany the Chief Minister, along with Kartikeya Misra, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and N Yuvaraj, Industries Secretary. IT Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni and Shubham Bansal, Director of Industries, are also part of the team. A paramedic and a security officer will travel with the delegation to ensure safety and protocol support during the visit.

The government order issued by Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stated that the state has formally approved the delegation’s travel to Davos. The expenses for the tour will be covered by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board.

This visit is expected to help Andhra Pradesh attract global investment, promote emerging sectors and showcase the state’s development agenda on an international platform. The Davos meet is known for bringing together world leaders, industry heads and policy makers, making it a key opportunity for the state to strengthen economic partnerships.

