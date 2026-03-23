Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Vision to Build Amaravati Beyond Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious plan to develop Amaravati into a world-class city that can surpass Hyderabad. Speaking at the South Asia Learning Summit at ISB in Gachibowli, he presented a clear roadmap focused on technology, infrastructure, and long-term growth.

Naidu expressed concern over the neglect of Amaravati during the previous government. He said the capital lost valuable time and momentum. He assured that his government is now committed to rebuilding Amaravati with advanced technology and smart city planning that meets global standards.

Reflecting on his earlier tenure, Naidu recalled his role in transforming Hyderabad into a major IT hub. He spoke about his efforts to bring global companies to the city, including his meeting with Bill Gates to establish Microsoft’s presence. He also highlighted his contribution in setting up institutions like ISB, NALSAR, and IIIT, which played a key role in shaping the knowledge economy.

He emphasized that the current era is driven by artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and space technologies. He said Andhra Pradesh is moving quickly to adopt these innovations. The state is focusing on areas such as data centers, drones, air ambulance services, and advanced digital infrastructure. He added that strong data security and policy frameworks will help position Andhra Pradesh as a knowledge hub.

Naidu also spoke about the lessons learned from past political setbacks. He acknowledged that development alone does not guarantee electoral success. He said governments must balance growth with welfare and respond to the immediate needs of people. This approach, he explained, is now guiding his administration.

Highlighting progress in the energy sector, he said Andhra Pradesh has overcome power shortages and is now moving towards surplus capacity. He stated that the state is emerging as a leader in green energy in South India.

Naidu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to build Amaravati as a modern, sustainable, and globally recognized capital. He said the goal is not just development, but creating opportunities where future generations become job creators instead of job seekers.