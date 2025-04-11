x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu’s Blueprint: Turning Investment Promises into Job Realities

Published on April 11, 2025 by nymisha

Chandrababu Naidu’s Blueprint: Turning Investment Promises into Job Realities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized to officials that while attracting investments is important, ensuring their proper implementation at the ground level is even more crucial. He instructed them to ensure companies start production on schedule and to monitor the progress of these projects regularly.

Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to develop a portal that tracks how many jobs each company has created. At a State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting chaired by the CM at the Secretariat, various company proposals received approval. Chandrababu announced that the state will receive additional investments worth Rs 31,617 crore, which will employ 32,633 people. Sixteen companies from food processing, IT, energy, and other sectors will establish industries in the state after receiving SIPB approval.

TCS will set up a center in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 1,370 crore, creating 12,000 jobs. Premium Energy with Rs 4,200 crore and Mahamaya Industries with Rs 2,063 crore also received board approval for their investment proposals. Since the TDP alliance government took office, the SIPB has met five times, approving investment proposals from 57 companies worth Rs 4,71,379 crore. These investments will create a total of 4,17,188 jobs. In contrast, during the YSRCP’s five-year rule, the SIPB met only five times, while the coalition government has already held five meetings in less than a year.

Minister Nara Lokesh requested the Andhra Pradesh CM to provide land at nominal rates to IT companies, suggesting this would attract more firms to the state. The CM responded positively and directed officials to revise the IT policy based on Lokesh’s recommendations.

