Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy

Published on February 7, 2026 by nymisha

Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride
Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy
Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India's First Quantum Valley
Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy
Nani is Mastering the Game in Telugu Cinema

Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy

Major political developments linked to Andhra Pradesh are now unfolding in Delhi, with the Tirumala laddu controversy turning into a high-stakes political flashpoint. Coalition leaders have stepped up their attacks on the YSR Congress Party, while former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced plans to approach the Supreme Court, giving the issue a national dimension.

The controversy intensified after the Special Investigation Team, formed following Supreme Court directions, completed its probe and filed a chargesheet. The SIT examined the sourcing and use of ghee, supply chains involving dairies, and related financial transactions. While the opposition has been highlighting earlier remarks made by N. Chandrababu Naidu during the early phase of the controversy, they argue that the SIT report does not explicitly mention animal fat in the laddu. At the same time, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to appoint a separate inquiry commissioner to identify the main conspirators behind the issue. Based on the SIT findings, the TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has already been transferred.

With the matter reaching a crucial stage, Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi visit on the 9th is seen as significant. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, with discussions likely to include the laddu investigation report and broader Andhra Pradesh issues.

Adding to the political buzz, speculation is growing over a possible Union cabinet expansion and greater representation for Andhra Pradesh in nominated national posts. As Chandrababu Naidu holds key meetings in Delhi, political circles are watching closely for decisions that could shape the next phase of state and national politics.

Next Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride Previous Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India's First Quantum Valley
Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride
Nani is Mastering the Game in Telugu Cinema
Brutal Trolling for Raja Saab is Back

Seetha Payanam Trailer: Emotional Love Ride
Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy
Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India's First Quantum Valley
Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy
Nani is Mastering the Game in Telugu Cinema

Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi Visit Signals Key Turn in Laddu Controversy
Amaravati Marks a Historic Moment with Foundation for India's First Quantum Valley
Those Responsible Must Face Atonement: LV Subrahmanyam on Tirumala Laddu Controversy

