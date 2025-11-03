Chandrababu Naidu’s London Visit: AP on a Global Investment Hunt

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to London is turning into a powerful global investment drive. Though the trip was described as a personal one, Naidu has seamlessly turned it into an opportunity to attract major business collaborations for the state.

During his visit, Naidu met several top industrialists to explore partnerships in renewable energy, technology, and manufacturing. One of the key meetings took place with Chris Fitzgerald, Director of Octopus Energy International, a leading power supplier in London. Naidu invited the company to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy sector, highlighting the state’s strong potential in clean power, smart grid systems, and data analytics. He also shared Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious target of producing 160 gigawatts of green energy, outlining the government’s investor-friendly policies.

In another significant meeting, Naidu held discussions with Hinduja Group leaders, Ashok Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, and Shom Hinduja. The talks resulted in a landmark agreement with the group committing ₹20,000 crore in phased investments across the state. Plans include expanding the Visakhapatnam power plant by an additional 1,600 megawatts and setting up solar and wind units in Rayalaseema. The group also aims to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Mallavalli and develop a statewide network of EV charging stations.

With these strategic partnerships, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly positioning itself as a hub for clean energy and advanced technology.