Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE Mission: A Bold Push to Turn Andhra Pradesh into a Global Investment Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is on a mission to position the state as one of the most attractive global investment destinations. During his ongoing visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Chief Minister has been holding a series of high-level one-on-one meetings in Abu Dhabi with some of the world’s most influential industrial leaders. These interactions are shaping up to be a turning point for Andhra Pradesh’s economic future.

Naidu’s focus has been razor-sharp on the energy sector. With Visakhapatnam soon to host one of Google’s largest data centres, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for strong green energy partnerships to support the state’s rapidly growing infrastructure. He personally invited Apex Investments Chairman Khalifa Khouri and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi to explore strategic collaborations in renewable energy.

Apex, a global leader in supercapacitor technology, expressed keen interest in setting up advanced battery storage projects in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu requested the company to begin supplying supercapacitor products to the state, to which Apex representatives readily agreed. The Chief Minister also encouraged Apex to explore opportunities in the hospitality sector, recognising its potential to boost tourism and infrastructure.

Masdar, one of the world’s foremost names in renewable energy, was invited to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s solar, wind, green hydrogen, and battery storage projects.

The Chief Minister also turned his attention to the food processing sector, holding discussions with Agthia Group CEO Salmeen Alameri and Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rich agricultural base and invited them to invest in food manufacturing and value addition. Naidu made a special pitch to Agthia to establish a chocolate production facility in the state, pointing out that Andhra Pradesh has a strong and growing cocoa cultivation network.

Naidu extended a similar invitation to Lulu Group to expand its footprint in the state’s food processing and hospitality sectors, noting Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages and investor-friendly ecosystem.

Concluding his UAE tour, the Chief Minister invited top industrial leaders from the Gulf region to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. He emphasized that the summit would serve as a platform for long-term collaboration and sustainable development partnerships.

Chandrababu Naidu’s UAE visit reflects a clear and ambitious vision. His proactive engagement with global investors and focus on renewable energy, advanced technology, and food processing are signalling a new era for Andhra Pradesh.