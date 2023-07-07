Making it clear that the TDP is ready to face the Assembly elections whenever held, former chief minister and party supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday promised to bring down the prices of essential commodities and reduce the power charges immediately after assuming power.

Welcoming over 1,000 YSRCP activists into TDP at a programme organised here, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is ready to face the elections whenever held and felt that the early the elections are held the better as the State can be get rid of this torture. Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised the people of reopening the dairies that were closed had, in turn, handed over the dairies to Amul.

Pointing out that eggs were hurled at TDP general secretary, Nara Loeksh, during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Chandrababu commented that “our family is not scared of even bombs and how we are afraid of such eggs.” Stating that the people have been virtually living in hell for the past four years, the TDP supremo predicted that the voters of Pulivendula will not re-elect Jagan. ‘How the people can trust a person who killed hi own paternal uncle,” he remarked.

Terming local MLA, Rachamallu, as a traitor, Chandrababu said a TDP activist, Nandam Subbaiah was murdered as he raised his voice against the MLA. Jagan has imposed heavy financial burden on the people by revising the prices of essentials and power tariff, the former chief minister promised to bring down the prices once the TDP is back into government.

Stating that all the schemes that have been announced recently will be effectively implemented by the coming TDP government, the party supremo said that at least five lakh jobs will be provided in five years once the TDP is into power. Unemployment allowance will be paid till the youth get the jobs, he said and MSP will be paid for the farmers.

Pointing out that the earlier TDP regime had worked hard for the progress of the Muslim minorities, he strongly condemned the arrest of one Anwar in Macherla on Bakrid day. Chandrababu said that Jagan failed to get the Chittoor Dairy reopened but handed it over to Amul and surrendered Rs 6 cr worth of properties owned by the dairy to Amul.

Expressing concern that Jagan has tortally destroyed the Polavaram project, of which 72 per cent of works are completed, Naidu felt that had Godavari and Penna rivers been interconnected the State would not have faced the water problem. He also felt that even women do not have security in the State.

Naidu is of the opinion that the Chief Minister’s graph is falling heavily and predicted that whenever the elections are conducted the YSRCP will certainly lose the polls. “Jagan was in New Delhi for two days and what did he achieve. Did he get funds for Polavaram or even the special category status for the State,” Naidu asked.