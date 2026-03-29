Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years

At a time when political messaging often gets diluted, N. Chandrababu Naidu chose clarity. Addressing party leaders and cadres at the 44th foundation day celebrations of the Telugu Desam Party, he sent out a firm message. Leaders who ignore grassroots workers have no place in the party. Recognition and responsibility will go only to those who work and deliver. Alongside senior leaders and party members, Naidu hoisted the party flag and paid tribute to N. T. Rama Rao. The tone of his speech reflected a mix of pride, discipline, and forward planning.

Naidu made it clear that the strength of the party defines the strength of the state. He stressed that the Telugu Desam Party is not just an organisation but a driving force behind Andhra Pradesh’s growth. He reminded cadres that discipline and credibility must define their public and personal conduct. According to him, the TDP brand must be upheld in every action.

A key highlight of the speech was the political opportunity. With an expected increase in seats and 33 per cent reservation for women, Naidu said the coming years will open new doors. He positioned this as a moment for fresh leadership to emerge. He also assigned a clear role to Nara Lokesh, stating that identifying and encouraging grassroots workers will be a priority.

Naidu’s criticism of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sharp and direct. Referring to Amaravati as a divine capital, he said it was opposed by forces that do not believe in its vision. He reaffirmed that there is no confusion about the state’s capital. Amaravati will remain the only capital and will be developed into a future-ready city.

Looking back, Naidu highlighted the party’s legacy. He said several welfare and reform measures introduced by the TDP later became national models. The two-rupee rice scheme evolved into a broader food security framework. Property rights for women and reservation policies in local bodies set precedents that shaped future legislation. He also pointed to power sector reforms and women’s self-help groups as examples of policy innovation.

He spoke at length about social empowerment. He said backward classes were given political space. Scheduled castes received structured justice through classification. Scheduled tribes were supported with land and welfare initiatives. According to Naidu, these were not just schemes but structural changes that improved lives.

The Chief Minister did not ignore the party’s struggles. He acknowledged that many workers sacrificed their time, wealth, and even lives. He stated that the party’s current position is built on those sacrifices. He added that those who once tried to weaken the TDP have faded away, while the party continues to grow stronger.

Naidu emphasised governance that instils pride among workers. He said even those facing financial challenges should feel confident about the government’s direction. He promised political empowerment through fair representation and economic empowerment through lawful earning opportunities.

He set a clear deadline for major infrastructure. The Polavaram project will be completed. Amaravati’s core works will be finished by August 2028 and inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He dismissed any talk of multiple capitals and reiterated a single vision. One state. One capital. Amaravati.

As the event concluded, Naidu honoured long-standing party workers who have been with the TDP since its early days. The celebrations extended beyond the venue. On social media, the party’s anniversary campaign gained strong traction, reflecting continued support among cadres and the public.