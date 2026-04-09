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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Takes a Dig at Jagan Over Amaravati Remarks

Published on April 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Takes a Dig at Jagan Over Amaravati Remarks

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly responded to recent remarks made by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Amaravati capital issue. He made it clear that Amaravati will remain the only capital of the state and there is no room for confusion.

Naidu said that despite several attempts by the psycho(YSRCP) government to weaken the Amaravati project, his administration is committed to building it as a strong and modern capital. He also pointed out that Jagan avoids even referring to Amaravati by name and instead uses alternative terms, which he described as misleading.

Taking a sharp dig at Jagan’s “Mavigun” proposal, Naidu remarked that it was yet another strange idea, and better they didn’t name it the Vatican. He said people should be thankful that it was not given an even more unusual name, adding a touch of sarcasm. He questioned whether such statements come from a lack of understanding or are deliberate attempts to create confusion.

Naidu further accused the previous regime of poor governance and said the state suffered during those years. He alleged that some opposition leaders continue to make irresponsible statements and disrupt public discourse.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over attacks on media organisations. He said criticism should be answered with facts. He warned that anyone spreading false information or engaging in unlawful activities will face action as per the law. With these remarks, Naidu reinforced his government’s stand on Amaravati while also stepping up political criticism against the opposition.

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