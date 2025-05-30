x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Urges Industrialists to Invest in Andhra Pradesh at CII Summit in Delhi

Published on May 30, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu Urges Industrialists to Invest in Andhra Pradesh at CII Summit in Delhi

At the annual CII conference held today in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu made a strong pitch for investments in the state. Speaking at the event, he highlighted how wealth creation is the foundation for welfare programs, and that such economic growth is only possible with the support of industrialists. He called upon business leaders to actively contribute to Andhra Pradesh’s progress and help shape the future of India.

Andhra Pradesh Ready for Industrial Growth

Chandrababu explained that Andhra Pradesh is moving swiftly towards becoming an investment-friendly state. With policies aimed at rapid industrial development, the state is focusing on ease and speed of doing business. He shared exciting updates such as the upcoming TCS operations in Visakhapatnam, the entry of Google into the city, and the launch of the ArcelorMittal steel plant.

Chandrababu announced the establishment of India’s first-ever Quantum Valley in Amaravati, showing the state’s commitment to advanced technology. He said technologies like AI, quantum computing, drones, and IoT are transforming industries and Andhra Pradesh wants to lead in this revolution. “We used to talk about ease of doing business; now, it’s about the speed of doing business,” he added.

Huge Investment Potential in Green Energy

Chandrababu said Andhra Pradesh is a frontrunner in renewable energy, especially solar, wind, and pumped storage. The state has already received investment proposals worth ₹5 lakh crore, which are expected to create around 4.5 lakh jobs. He also mentioned upcoming opportunities in mining, tourism, and innovation, including the new Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Vision for the Future
Chandrababu shared his ambition to develop one industrial park in each of the 175 constituencies and said his goal is to inspire at least one entrepreneur from every household. He invited industries to take part in building Amaravati into one of India’s top cities by 2047, with a strong focus on innovation and inclusive growth.

