Home > Politics

Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently on a crucial two-day visit to Delhi. His schedule looks incredibly packed, with back-to-back meetings planned from morning 10 AM till night 9 PM. The CM will be meeting seven different Union Ministers to discuss various development projects for the state.

This isn’t just a routine political visit. Chandrababu has come to Delhi with a clear agenda of securing maximum central support for Andhra Pradesh’s growth. The meetings cover everything from defense manufacturing to renewable energy projects, showing how seriously the state government is taking its development plans.

Today’s schedule starts early with Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi at 10 AM. They’ll discuss green energy projects that could transform AP’s power sector. An hour later, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will meet the CM to talk about defense complexes, HAL projects, and aerospace programs that could bring major investments to the state.

The water crisis gets attention too. Water Resources Minister CR Patil will discuss pending irrigation proposals and infrastructure needs. Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will explore research partnerships and industrial innovation opportunities.

The most important meeting might be with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 3 PM. Chandrababu plans to present AP’s financial situation and request better budget allocations. Given the state’s current economic challenges, this discussion could be game-changing.

Tomorrow brings another significant event – the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. Chadrababu will present his government’s reform agenda and highlight key development programs. This platform allows him to showcase AP’s governance model before other chief ministers and central leadership.

Chandrababu Naidu will also attend a review meeting on new criminal laws chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. His final meeting with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw focuses on digital infrastructure and AP’s role in India’s tech future.

