Chandrababu’s survey makes dormant leaders jittery

Has the TDP begun the process of reinventing itself? It appears so. Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has launched the process of reenergising the party. A massive internal survey has reportedly begun to understand the lacunae, issues and problems within the party.

Chandrababu Naidu, who has realised that the party is moribund in several places in the state, has begun the process of talking to the leaders at various stages. He has chided several leaders for not putting up a fight in the local bodies. His latest survey in all the constituencies is aimed at examining if the local leaders are working hard to take the party’s messages to the people or not. It is also trying to analyse how serious they are in working for the party.

The survey is also studying who is backstabbing the party and who is working to confuse the party workers. It is based on this survey that Chandrababu Naidu has recently suspended two key leaders from the Nellore Municipal Corporation. Sources say that few more leaders from Nellore too would be suspended from the party.

Also, the survey is identifying future leaders of the party. Similarly, those would be best suited as the party candidates for the 2024 election too are being analysed, TDP sources say. Some seniors,however, are said to be unhappy with the survey as they have remained largely dormant during the last two years. But, Chandrababu is said to be determined to take the survey to the logical end.