South Indian movie lovers and fans of Chandramukhi movie are abuzz with news of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. The sequel features choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead role alongside the versatile Kangana Ranaut. Directed by the veteran director P Vasu, the film’s first look of Lawrence has already generated excitement among fans. However, with Rajinikanth’s unforgettable portrayal in the original, the question arises: Can Lawrence mesmerize audiences to the same extent?

Chandramukhi, a captivating horror thriller and a remake of the 1994 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, earned immense success under Vasu’s direction. Subsequent ventures by the same director like Nagavalli failed to replicate the magic of the original. Now, with a fresh storyline and Lawrence as the King Vettaiyan, expectations are high. While Lawrence has proved his mettle in the horror genre with movies like Kanchana and its sequels, his characterization in those movies is mostly like a coward who is scared of ghosts. it is totally different from Rajinikanth’s royal presence in Chandramukhi movie. The comparison between these two actors belonging to two different leagues is not correct but the comparisons are inevitable. Director Vasu assures that Lawrence’s role has been carefully tailored to match his body language and the audiences will forget comparing his role with that of Rajni within a few minutes after they are into the movie.

Amidst the pan-India scale production and the musical brilliance of Keeravani, Lawrence is confident in carrying the weight of reprising Rajinikanth’s role. The critics and audiences eagerly await to witness if Lawrence can cast the same spell that Rajinikanth had brilliantly woven in Chandramukhi.