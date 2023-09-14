Change in director for Kalyanram’s Devil

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s next film is titled Devil and the film is a periodic actioner that is set before independence. Made on a massive budget, the film is aimed for November 24th release. Naveen Medaram is named as the director of the film when the project started. Surprisingly, his name has been replaced and the film’s producer Abhishek Nama now replaced Naveen as the director.

A new poster of Devil is out today with the announcement of the first single. Abhishek Nama named himself as the director of this film. The makers are yet to issue a clarification about the issue. The teaser caught everyone’s attention. Abhishek Pictures are the producers. The film will head for a wide release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.