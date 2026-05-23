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Home > Movie News

Change of Lyrics for Peddi Blockbuster Song

Published on May 23, 2026 by sankar

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Change of Lyrics for Peddi Blockbuster Song

ram charan

Ram Charan’s Peddi has completed all the censor formalities and the film is heading for a grand release on June 4th. Chikiri Chikiri is one of the biggest blockbuster songs in Telugu cinema in the recent times. The censor officials have asked the team to replace the words ‘Saruku saman’ from the song and the team agreed for the changes. Several other cuss words are muted in the film.

A grand event will take place tonight in Bhopal and the makers have invested big money. AR Rahman and his team will perform live. The trailer received top class response and the expectations on the film are quite high. Peddi is a rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

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